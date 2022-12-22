The Super Eagles have finished 2022 fifth on the African continent in the latest and last FIFA ranking for the year.

On the world stage, the three-time African Champions were previously ranked 32 but are now 35th.

Jose Peseiro’s side also dropped one spot from fourth to the fifth spot in Africa.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, Terangha Lions of Senegal, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are the African teams ahead of the Super Eagles in the ranking.

Brazil remain the number one ranked team in the world despite exiting the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Recently crowned world champions, Argentina moved to the second position in the ranking.