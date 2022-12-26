Kwara South Social Democratic Party, SDP, senatorial candidate, Prof. Wale Sulaiman, has vowed to change the face of development in the senatorial district by promoting paradigm shift from over 30 years of bad representation.

He made the commitment at Ajase-Ipo Day 2022, Irepodun council on Saturday.

At the event attended by representatives of Governor Abdulrahmam Abdulrasaq, his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, and prominent sons and daughters of the community, Prof Sulaiman decried large- scale under-development of Kwara South traceable to “bad representation, poor leadership recruitment, people-fearing rather than God-fearing representation, dominant self-centred agenda and absolute lack of vision”.

The frontline senatorial contender stressed that “My people are tired of representation that had failed to demonstrate what they are doing for our people to create jobs, provide good health, infrastructure and functional free education.

“I have the expertise to attract jobs, workable healthcare, education and alleviate poverty which has become endemic in Kwara South.”

He expressed his belief in the Electoral Act, true federalism, decentralization of policing, engagement of traditional rulers in the security architecture of the country.

“I am absolutely an advocate of good governance through legal instruments that will give power back to the people, where their votes would count in the choice of Representatives.

“Security begins at the grassroots, traditional rulers relate with people at the community level, which places them at advantage to properly monitor security issues.

“They should be strengthened to checkmate security breaches. The other component is local government autonomy.

“Local government autonomy will further compliment good governance and security.”

Prof Sulaiman also declared his support for the Central Bank of Nigeria fiscal initiative, noting that “CBN policy on the Naira is Nigerian-centric. It would add value to our currency, make us to be more productive than consuming.”

The neurosurgeon advised CBN to “implement the fiscal policy with due consideration of people in rural communities”.

The traditional ruler of Ajase-Ipo kingdom, Oba (Barr.) Ismail Bolaji Yahaya Muhammad Atoloye Alebiosu, who conferred an award on Prof Wale Sulaiman, described him as “a worthy ambassador, an embodiment of honesty and icon of selfless service to humanity.”

Also commenting, Demola Banu, a former Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State and indigene of Ajase-Ipo, acknowledged the positive contributions of Prof Wale Sulaiman to the community.