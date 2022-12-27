By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Nigerians have been urged to put an end to violence and killings, and promote equity, fairness, and justice in every aspect of our individual and collective life.

The Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Dr. David O. C. Onuoha, made the plea in his 2022 Christmas and New Year message.

His words: “Militancy and criminality will only compound our sorrows and woes. These make our situation worse. We passionately appeal to those who either promote or perpetrate insecurity in any form, to have a rethink.

“Let us, in the spirit of Christmas, resolve to end violence, killings, and destruction of public properties. This is the best way to celebrate the Prince of Peace.

“We must continue to nourish the hope of a better Nigeria, come 2023. Every patriotic and eligible Nigerian should support the efforts to have a credible election by collecting their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, and using same appropriately, at the right time.”

The cleric further appealed to the citizenry, to “resolve to see all men as brothers and women as sisters, irrespective of the part of the country they come from”.

He also opined that: “Nigeria is big enough to accommodate all of us and we must do everything necessary to de-emphasize ethnicity and clannishness and join hands together, to make peace and build up our common life.”