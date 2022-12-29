Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

NiGER Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NDENYLC) has called on the Department of State Security (DSS) to harassing the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele.

The Youths in a statement, Thursday in Abuja by it’s President-General, Comrade Terry Obieh cautioned detractors and their sponsors from truncating the transformative policies recently introduced by the CBN.

According to Obieh, Niger Delta youths are watching with with keen interest, saying that the outcome of the investigation by the DSS will determine their next action.

Statement reads: “We have discovered that since the implementation of cashless policy and change of naira notes, a policy that doesn’t go well with some political class they have ever since been looking for means to disrepute the hard working and dedicated Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele. This is the period the National Assembly has most invite him on this same issue with several attacks from other quarters.

“Niger Delta Youths hereby use this medium to call to caution these distractors and their sponsors and reiterate our unalloyed support on the CBN Governor based on his transformative policies.

“We entirely pass vote of confidence on him and he should be allowed to concentrate on task ahead. No level of pressure or blackmail should the CBN Governor be cowed to review the cashless policy. It has come to stay, the earlier the better we all get used to it.

“While we call on Niger Delta youths and Nigerians to remain calm and resolute, we also wish to note that we are watching with keen interest as the outcome of the investigation will determine our next action.”