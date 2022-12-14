Sterling Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial bank has taken a step to back Gurudemy, a leading Tech school in Lekki in producing youth who will be able to use their skills to solve society problems.

More problem solvers are needed in the economy and as a skill base academy, we believe that obtaining traditional education is insufficient. Access to an impactful and relevant skills should be the goal for furthering our people’s development. This is why we encourage our students to be on the cutting edge of technology by learning digital and business skills in other to use them to become a problem solvers.

Sterling Bank in partnership with Gurudemy has reached an agreement to loan it’s students up to N5,000,000 to further their career in tech. To enable sterling Bank Plc offer such services, such as credit facilities and other value-added services, Sterling Bank has integrated Gurudemy to EdPay via its Edubanc platform. In accordance with the agreement, the bank will approve student loans used to pay for Gurudemy courses that are listed on EdPay.

Also, prospective students don’t have to be a sterling Bank user before applying for the loan.

However, Students/Parents/Guardians are to pay back loan within the space of one Year.

Sterling Bank’s Divisional Head, Health and Education, Obinna Ukachukwu, commented, “Sterling Bank is positively impacting and growing the education sector in Nigeria and has developed Edubanc, a digital banking platform that addresses the needs and challenges of tuition fee payments by making Edpay, an education loan product, available to students.

A better chance of economic development is provided by effective and relevant skills, says Adesola Salami, who believes that this partnership is a plan to expedite our aim of changing the lives of Nigerian youths.

This collaboration means that students can now pay little by little while they learn, with the intention of paying up during or after learning.

Gurudemy adopts hybrid learning system which necessary means that students don’t need to quit their current job before learning a skill. This gives students more time and opportunity to get their sponsorship loan paid back as at when due.

In this learning format, students will be learning at our physical and online space, which will reduce the stress of coming to classes everyday

At Gurudemy, our courses are in high demand that if properly learnt, can make anyone self-employed. We offer courses on Digital Marketing, graphics Design, web development, UI/UX, app development and other high on demand skills

With the partnership agreement between Gurudemy and sterling Bank, it literally denote that nothing stops you from learning a Skill with Gurudemy. Even money and time shouldn’t stop you from learning as every challenges that may confront students has been solved

With the latest partnership between Gurudemy and Sterling Bank Plc, we are confident that the world will have an addition of 10,000 more problem solvers by the end of 2025.