By Festus AHON

When President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Stella Erhuvwu Okotete as the Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export-Import, NEXIM, Bank, on April 10, 2017, many Nigerians applauded it and commended the President for appointing a vibrant, intelligent and meticulous young lady to that office.

In fact, the appointment was viewed by many as deserving with expectations high that she would fit seamlessly into her new position as a square peg in a square hole.

Her reappointment for another five years’ tenure, alongside the entire Executive Management of the bank, was in line with the provisions of Section 11 (4) of the NEXIM Bank Act, in recognition of their achievements in the first tenure, and, therefore, did not come as a surprise.

“As the expiration of the first term drew near, it became necessary to appraise their performance since assumption of duties across the core mandate areas of the bank. The outcome of the appraisal revealed that the current management team, with the support of the Board, has performed as well as exemplified by key achievements,” a statement signed by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser on Media & Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, read.

Okotete, undoubtedly, possesses the required qualification, experience and all that it takes to head any export agency in the world, having served as Executive Director of NEXIM Bank for five years.

A public administrator and business development specialist, Okotete’s antecedents in demonstrating high level proficiency in enhancing organizational growth in the various capacities she has served in public offices are phenomenal.

As a member of the Ughelli North Legislative Arm from 2008 to 2011 when she served as Chairman, House Committee on Education, Okotete oversaw functions and activities associated with the State Government Free Education Programme in Agbarho, Ughelli, Orogun, Ogor, Agbarha, Evwreni and Uwheru, all in the council area.

She also organized and managed programs on Girl-Child Education in the Local Government Area and sponsored the bye law on ‘War against Loitering and Hawking during School Hours’.

She spearheaded the advocacy team on Adult Education.

She later functioned as Chairman House Committee on Health and co-sponsored the bye law to abolish and declare illegal female circumcision in Ughelli North.

Vibrancy

The vibrancy she brought to bear in the council’s legislative arm did not escape the attention of then-Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan who appointed her as his Special Assistant /Adviser, Directorate Millennium Development Goals, a position she held from November 2011 to May 2015.

In that capacity, she established and executed programs with agency groups on MDGs such as public awareness/advocacy programs on MDGs in Delta State, and leveraged stakeholders influence and networks to advocate for policies related to MDG/NAPEP and improved services for IDPs.

Also noteworthy was her supervision of the Implementation of State and Local Government CCT programs and the ‘Back to School’ project to achieve MDGs.

Okotete developed community investment, sponsorship and operation guidelines on SDGs and managed social performance and annual reports on achievements, problems and targets.

She supervised the implementation of MDGs State and Local Government Projects in Delta State.

In her present position as Executive Director- Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Okotete has continued to provide operational leadership for the bank and managing relationships with various businesses to grow the nation’s non-oil export basket.

She has been involved in the conceptualization and development of new banking products and services while improving existing ones; planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives and drives; pitching products and services, and ensuring that timelines for deliverables for core banking operations are met.

Okotete also initiated the Women and Youth Export Development facility that is currently providing low interest loan for women and young people in the entire export value chain and reorganized the business directorate to act professionally in line with the President’s anti-corruption crusade. She is also on the board of Africa Biofuel and Renewable Energy Commission located in Lome, Togo.

Education

Born on April 20, 1984, Okotete, who hails from Ekrerhavwen-Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, attended the Federal Government Girls College Benin- City, Edo State where she obtained her Senior School Certificate in 2000.

She thereafter proceeded to the Rivers State College of Art and Science, Rumuola, Port Harcourt where she obtained a Diploma in Law in 2002.

In her quest to further her education, Okotete attended Benson Idahosa University, Benin-City where she bagged a Bachelor of Art in International Studies and Diplomacy in 2006 and a Certificate, Emerging Leaders from Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Boston, USA 2012.

Okotete has a Master’s degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from National Open University of Nigeria and, presently, she is pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

Her other qualifications include Certificate, Entrepreneurial Management (Enterprise Development Center), Pan Africa University 2017; Certificate, Risk Management in Banking Programme, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France 2019; Certificate, New Models of Business in Society, University of Virginia, USA 2020 and AML/CFT, Compliance and Corporate Governance – CBN International Training Institute 2021, Oxford Advanced Management and Leadership Programme – Sa’id Business School, University of Oxford, London and Leading Strategic Growth and Change – Columbia Business School, New York, USA,

Okotete professional membership includes MDGS Ambassadors of Peace West Africa 2015; Africa Humanitarian initiative 2016; Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration (FICAD) 2017; Fellow, Institute of Management Consultant (IMC)

2017; Fellow, Institute of Chartered Economist of Nigeria (ICEN) 2018; Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 2018, Member, Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, 2020 and Professional Fellow Doctorate – (ICEN) 2022.

Volunteer works

She has been actively involved in volunteer works such as Volunteer Coordinator Starlight Initiative 2009, Project Feed 10,000; Volunteer Coordinator Delta State Flood IDP 2012; Volunteer Aid Assistance Abuja IDP Camp 2015 and Volunteer Aid Assistance Maiduguri IDP Camp 2015.

She has also served as Member, Women Rep APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and APC National Presidential Convention Committee 2018; Member, APC National Convention 2018; Member, APC 2019 Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team; and Member, APC 2019 Presidential Campaign Council, Women Mobilization amongst others.