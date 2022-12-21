By Henry Umoru

VICE Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Stella Oduah, PDP, Anambra North has again sponsored a set of over 250 Inductees for for the Nursing Assistant Programme at the General Hospital, Onitsha.

The well over 250 constituents drawn from the 7 Local Government areas that form the Senatorial District of Senator as they were inducted by the Chief Medical Director into a program that would see them engage in an intensive Nursing Assistant training programme.

The local Government Areas in Anambra North are Onitsha North; Onitsha South; Ogbaru; Oyi; Ayamelum, East and West.

A statement from her office said that General Hospital Onitsha is now a tentative Federal Medical Centre, FMC courtesy of Senator Stella Oduah.

The statement read, “Of course, the dream of these constituents to make a career out of the aforementioned discipline, was made possible through a full sponsorship by Senator Stella Oduah.

“It is the forward thinking Senator’s belief that when trained, these set of individuals would form the bulk of medical personnel that would take advantage of the numerous employment openings brought about by the new Federal Medical Center.”

According to the statement, the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Mercy Ebelechukwu-Anugwu while speaking at the event charged the beneficiaries to take the trainings seriously, just as he disclosed the readiness of the institution to ensure that the duration of their stay would be seamless and highly impactful.

The representative of the Senator, Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe, told the august gathering that his principal was highly elated at the prospect of their graduation and has conveyed a promise to always be there for them at all times.

Chukwudebe said, ” the new Federal Medical Center is designed to have a Diagnostic Center outpost to be located at Nando in Anambra East, an Eye Specialist Center to be located at Odukwe in Ogbaru LGA, a drug Rehabilitation Center to be located in Ayamelum LGA, FMC ANNEX 1 to be located in Ogbaru LGA, FMC ANNEX 2 to be located in Oyi LGA and a School of Nursing Sciences to be located at Akili in Ogbaru LGA.

“Of course the inductees after going through the extensive trainings, would naturally be gainfully employed in these outposts and the Onitsha FMC proper.

“It was indeed a successful programme and judging from the excited looks on the faces of the inductees, it is safe to say that Senator Stella Oduah has once again, demonstrated her deep passion for human capital development.”