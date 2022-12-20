By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

YOUTHS across the 19 states in the North and FCT, operating under the aegis of Arewa Youth Assembly, have expressed concern over alleged call on the Department of State Service to move against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, following claims by a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Muhammed Kazaure, that N89.09tn collected as stamp duty charge is missing.



The group claimed the recent attack on the reputation of the CBN governor was orchestrated by politicians who were not comfortable with the economic reform policy of the apex bank, especially the designation of the naira and the directives on withdrawal limits.

It would be recalled that Rep. Kazaure last week granted an interview with Human Rights Radio during their Brekete Family Program anchored by Ahmed Isah a.k.a. Ordinary President, wherein he claimed that once directed the Director General of the Department of State Security Service, to detain Emefiele for six hours over the allegedly missing fund

However, addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Youth Assembly, Alhaji Ali Muhammad, said those opposed to the progress of the nation, having lost the bid to reverse the recent policies of the apex bank, resorted to using security as a convenient gateway to remove Emefiele from office in order to pave the way for a malleable person to succeed him>

He said, “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have joined issues with the Director General of the DSS who is from our region, but we are disturbed that if the claim by Rep Kazaure that he gave him instruction to detain the CBN Governor is true, it means, he is sharing his loyalty with another person different from the President. If he has any iota of patriotism left in him he ought to resign.



“Nigerians are aware that since Emefiele was appointed the CBN Governor, he has introduced over 37 interventions to save the economy. The beauty of it all is that these interventions are not for his benefit but for the benefit of the common man. It is verifiable that President Muhammadu is fulfilling his campaign promises through Mr. Godwin Emefiele policies, which range from a fight against insecurity, agriculture, job creation, fight against corruption just to mention but a few. If Nigerians can’t praise the CBN governor for his effort in sailing our country to a safe port, we shouldn’t accuse him of terrorism.



“Those with looted funds in their houses should find a way of depositing such monies in any commercial bank rather than trying to use a back door approach to knock off the CBN governor and get the policies reversed through their lackey.



“We call on Nigerians to continue to support the CBN Governor and his policies, as they are aimed at fighting banditry and kidnapping for ransom industry; controlling the amount of money in circulation; fighting inflation and addressing issues of corruption and hoarding of naira notes by individuals.”