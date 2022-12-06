By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

STAKEHOLDERS have expressed concern over the increasing incidence of examination malpractices at all levels of education in the country, suggesting various ways to tackle the menace in the system.

They spoke yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital at a one-day national sensitization workshop, organised by National Examination Council (NECO), in collaboration with the National Assembly with the theme, “The Role of education stakeholders in tackling examination malpractice in Nigeria”

Declaring the workshop open, the Minister of State for Education, honourable GoodLuck Opiah, said government must put in place a policy to discourage such acts at all levels of education in the country.

His words: “Evidence has shown the increasing incidence of examination malpractice by students and learners at all levels, and this conflict with the aim of education.

” All stakeholders such as teachers, parents , even students must show a high level of commitment and honesty.

“The government must also put in place a policy to deter such acts and punish offenders. Parents should also periodically check the activities of their children and wards, ensure proper moral training, and support punishment for offenders”

In his remarks, the Chairman Senate Committee on Education, (Basic and Secondary) Senator Ibrahim Gaidam who was represented by Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Akon Eyakenyi

suggested that the menace should be tackled using inter-agency multiple-stakeholders approach.

He stressed that there was need for collaboration and engagement of all strategic partner in the patriotic fight to curb the menace, including the media and Non Governmental Organisations.

“To a very large extent, teachers can help check the menace of examination malpractice in our educational system if they are properly motivated, incentivised, regulated, supervised, monitored and evaluated.

“Rewarding a good behaviour by a teacher either intrinsically or extrinsically will boost their morale, motivate them to do more hence raising their productivity.

“The onus then lies on the regulators of the education system to ensure that rewards (positive or negative) are appropriately, timeously and consistently dished out to teachers if ethics, standards and productivity are to be sustained in the system”

Continuing, Gaidam urged organisers of the workshop to bring onboard the National Orientation Agency (NOA) that appears dead to its responsibility in the national epidemic fight,” It is unfortunate that Nigeria’s scarce resources can be spent on NOA without commensurate value for such expenditure. This is part of the trouble.

“The need to engage the media in finding solution to examination malpractice in Nigeria cannot be over-stressed because, if the media beams its searchlight on the education sector with a view to exposing the rot in the system, we can be sure that there will be a remarkable difference.

” On our part as lawmakers, we shall continue to put in place workable legislations to help combat this dreaded monster and as well ensure the smooth running of our education system”, Gaidam stated.

On his part, Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel,, advocated that there the need for all stakeholders, including parents, churches, community leaders and the media to intensify campaign against examination practice.

The governor who was represented by Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, regretted that despite the fights against the menace over the decades it has refused to abate.

He added that how parents, school authorities and even invigilators carry out the evil act was most shocking and worrisome, noting: “And with the arrival of social media platforms, this menace seemed to have assumed a criminal and dangerous dimension”

In his welcome address earlier, the Registrar/ Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi acknowledged the collaborative efforts of National Assembly Committees on education towards the success of the workshop.

He prayed that the purpose of which it was put in place would be achieved” adding, “No nation develops when its youths indulge in sharp practices such as examination malpractice”