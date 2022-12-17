By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

STAKEHOLDERS have advocated the use of golf game as part of efforts to inculcate discipline and drive quality education in line with global standards in Nigeria.

The stakeholders made this call during a Junior Golf Championship, organised by the Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, involving 120 students from across Nigeria, held in Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club, in Abuja.

The event, themed: “empowering young minds”, was created to connect young golfers from all parts of Nigeria and ensure that funds are raised to take a good number of children back to school.

Speaking with journalists at the sideline of the event, the Executive Director, ED, Joseph Onus, said: “The 1808 Foundation has a culture to encourage quality education and back to school and that’s what we’ve been doing.

“This year alone we have 40 Back to School children in Sokoto. We just picked interest in golf because sporting on its own encourages peace and quality education. So, we use golf as a platform so we can have more children back to school come 2023 and so this tournament today is to empower the young golfers and also to seek support from the adult golfers so we can bring more children back to school in 2023.”

On his part, the captain of TYB, IGRCC, Major Gen. A.M Bello, said the game of golf brings together individuals from the highest and lowest carders in the society to learn discipline.

He also said the reason for engaging children in the game of golf is to, at an early stage, discover young talents that can be developed to represent the country at a global stage.

He said: “Golf games bring both the affluent and the not to privilege group to come together, merry and play golf for the purpose of developing kids in sports and the major thing is to bond children together to a game of golf which is a game of noble discipline and focused activity all right.

“If you look at great golfers around the world, they all started very young. Tiger Woods started in his 20s and then became a very talented golfer; a professional golfer. So, the essence is to develop them at this young age to come up with skills and that they are able to become golfers. And, that’s not to say that they will not pursue their academic career but it is a way of ensuring children are brought up in a purposeful manner where sporting activities or academic pursuits are all inculcated into them so that they will be responsible citizens as they grow.”

On her part, the female captain, TYB, IGRCC, Susan Marcos James, affirmed a good number of female participation in the golf game, calling for more participation of women.