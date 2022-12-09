Civil society organisations, health groups, professional bodies and the media were focused on Nigeria’s rising Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) burden, public health challenges, and Nigeria’s legal landscape in a webinar to commemorate World Diabetes Day, celebrated annually on November 14.

Hosted on November 21 by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), November, the participants agreed that Nigeria is currently implementing a N10 per litre tax on SSBs, which is about 4%, a far cry from the WHO recommendations of at least a 20% increase in the final retail price.

They called for SSB tax sustainability, upward review and allocation of the revenue towards tackling NCDs.

In his welcome address, Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of CAPPA, said “Studies show that about 39% of all deaths are caused by NCDs, which are caused by unhealthy lifestyles such as diet (excessive sugar consumption) and sedentary lifestyle (lack of physical activity).

“The launch of Nigeria’s multi-sectoral action plan 2019-2025 for the prevention of NCDs has a policy document that listed the cause of NCD as the consumption of sugar.”

For Dr Francis Fagbule, during his presentation on the “Public Challenges of Nigeria’s Huge NCD Burden,” the astronomical rise in Nigeria’s disease burden puts the increase in prevalence at 150%.

He stated that more evidence is needed to drive home the message of the harm caused by sugar-sweetened beverages consumption in Nigeria.

According to Fagbule, Nigerians must strive to understand their health status, while civil society organisations continue to raise awareness and advocate pro-health legislation in the country.

On her part, Joy Amafah expressed excitement with the engagement’s turnout, which she described as demonstrating a cross-sectoral commitment to finding a long-term solution to Nigeria’s NCDs problem, which is driven by the people.

She stated that deliberate strategy change is required through data-driven advocacy, legal framework, and industry monitoring to discourage the industry and its allies from setting the country’s public health policy agenda.

The coalition agreed that advocacy for pro-health taxes is a significant approach to reducing NCDs and should be earmarked for health interventions, and funds should be targeted at management interventions of health issues, such as NCD burdens.

Also, with Nigeria being the world’s 4th largest consumer of SSB, diabetes affects over 6 million Nigerians, and its management costs at least N150,000 per week.

Furthermore, faith-based organisations are involved due to the need to educate, enlighten and sensitise the populace to the health effects of excessive consumption of SSBs.