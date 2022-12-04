By Ayo Onikoyi

Premium streaming platform, Spotify has the list of the top artists and music of the year as streamed by users around the world. And this year’s data paints a picture of how Nigerian music captured hearts, both at home and around the world.

2022 is the year that Burna Boy set the world on fire- claiming the number one spot as the most streamed artist in Nigeria. The love affair wasn’t only local- he is also the most globally streamed artist from Sub-Saharan Africa. His track ‘Last Last’ also takes the crown for the most streamed song and also the most hearted song in Nigeria.

Spotify RADAR alumnus, Ayra Starr is the most streamed female artist in Nigeria while Tems has the leading vibe among Nigeria’s musical exports in 2022. Tems’ ‘Wait for You’, a collaboration with Future and Drake was the top Nigerian song export of the year.

The top 3 most streamed artists in Nigeria are Burna Boy, Asake and Wizkid in respective order. For the Top 3 most streamed female artists, Ayra Starr leads the pack followed by Tems and Rihanna.

In the Most Streamed Tracks category in Nigeria, Last Last by Burna Boy leads the way, followed by Peace Be Unto You by Asake and Bandana by Fireboy DML.

For the Top 3 Most Streamed Albums in Nigeria, Burna Boy again is the winner with Love Damini album followed by Asake’s Mr Money With The Vibe and Fireboy DML’s Playboy.

Three Most Hearted Songs in Nigeria are Last Last by Burna Boy, Bandana by Fireboy DML and Calm Down by Rema.