Mrs Philomena Nneji, the immediate past Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, has urged women to increase their voices for one another against violence.

Nneji made the call during an interview with Newsmen in Lagos on Saturday, following the end of 16 days activism against gender-based violence.

She said that the 16 days activism – an international event – should serve to amplify women’s voices against all forms of violence and abuse.

The 16 days activitism held from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, in demonstration against domestic violence and other form of abuse against women and the girl-child.

It had the theme : “Unite Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls”.

According to Nneji, although the 16 days activism has ended, women must sustain the tempo of the campaign to put an end to gender-based violence.

“We should not stop being a collective voice but rather amplify our voices.

“The struggle continues; definitely, we will not lose out.

“We must continue to watch one another’s back on this issue of violence as a way to ensure that it is reduced to the barest minimum,” Nneji said.