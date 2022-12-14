By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The leadership of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, SKCLA, has fixed January 14th 2023, as the date to give a direction for the Christendom on the forthcoming governorship election in Kaduna state.

The Chairman of the association, Apostle (Dr.) Emmanuel Nuhu Kure disclosed this during a parley between the association and gubernatorial candidates in the state, as well as a prayer session by the Association held in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Apostle Kure, while highlighting some of the conditions that will determine the direction, said the fear of God was a cardinal condition that a gubernatorial candidate must possess to attract the support of the association during the election.

“A candidate must equally have a fair understanding of governance, both locally and internationally to be able to meaningfully develop not only Southern Kaduna but the entire state “

“For a gubernatorial candidate of the state to enjoy the support of the people he must also indicate significant interest to fight corruption, which is the bane of development,” he said.

Speaking on the crisis bedeviling the state in general and Southern Kaduna in particular, Apostle Kure said enough was enough of the unhealthy development and urged for genuine reconciliation between the people in the northern and Southern parts of the state.

Earlier in his presentation, the Governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress, ADC, Senator Caleb Zagi, said his administration if voted into power will focus on a 9-point agenda which included unity, security, health, agriculture and industrialization, education, tourism, accountability, and sports.

On his part, the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Isah Ashiru Kudan, said he will concentrate on five point agenda containing skill-based education, a functional health system, and assured that he would give the citizens of the State a sense of belonging through equitable distribution of dividends of democracy.

Ashiru also noted that if voted into office, he would want to be remembered for wearing a human face in his dealings with civil servants and the traditional institutions.

The People’s Redemption Party’s candidate, Hayatudeen Makarfi, lamented that the future of the younger generation has been mortgaged by the hike in fees in tertiary institutions in Kaduna State, and disclosed plans to create wealth through artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the sideline of the parley,a former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, charged the candidates to set aside selfishness and reverse the current trend in the country’s politics for the common good of everyone.

Makarfi who said that Nigeria needed a government of unity, called for a common agenda among the various contenders to enable them overcome the myriad of challenges bedeviling the State in particular.

He observed that the opposition was fragmented, saying they should close ranks and be formidable to be able to unseat the present administration in the 2023 general elections.