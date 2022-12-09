Youths from the South-West under the aegis of the Oduduwa Youths Forum, have berated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajamiala, for presiding over the legislative house that moved against the new cash withdrawal limit policy recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and backed by President Mohammed Buhari-led APC administration, which he belongs to.

The Oduduwa youths described the House of Representatives’ resolution as baseless and illegal and a personal interest-driven agenda that should be ignored by the CBN.

Their position was made known by their leader, Comrade Ade Balogun, during their press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

They said: “As youths from the South-West, we are disowning the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the unpopular resolution of the House of Representatives on the new cash limit under his leadership.

“The resolution is not only baseless but also illegal.

“Let Gbajabiamila and his allies in this infamous journey know that their resolution against cash withdrawal limit is an act of legislative rascality that can not stand.

“We urge loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari in the House of Representatives not to waste time in moving against Gbajabiamila.

“They should impeach Gbajabiamila for undermining the present administration, which has already backed the cash withdrawal limit.”