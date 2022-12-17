Imo has been a PDP state – PDP National chairman

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The 2023 presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday said the Southeast people have no reason to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku stated this at Ndubusi Kanu Square, in Owerri, at the PDP, presidential rally venue.

His reason was that he would sit down and listen to the Igbos who are at the forefront of the campaign for the restructuring of the country.

He also promised to inject the whole of $10 billion into businesses in Igbo land to boost their economic activities as people known for businesses.

According to Atiku, “If I am the President Imo is at the presidency. We know we have security challenges in Imo and all over the country. But once I am elected the president, I will sit down with you to work out the problem. I have been associated with the Igbos for decades.

“I know Igbos are businessmen. If elected I will bring back business in Igboland. Once I am elected I will inject $10 billion into small businesses in Igboland with that nobody will say he does not have anything to do in the Southeast.”

“Just like, the entire Southeast is yearning for restructuring of Nigeria. Once I am elected I will sit down with you and work with the National Assembly on the restructuring of Nigeria. I assure you that I swear to God that I will deal with it.

“So, the people of the Imo state and the Southeast have no reason not to vote for the PDP. Honestly, as I see you and I like the way you came out to welcome me. I like this that I don’t feel like leaving you,” he concluded.

Earlier in his remark, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, and the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, said: “We want everybody to be committed to this campaign till the day of the elections. Our party has brought Atiku Abubakar, he is the only person that can correct anomalies created by the ruling APC, Atiku said he will bring 10 billion dollars to support small businesses. I am convinced Atiku will win this election. I greet all of you and I know you are ready to work for the PDP.”

Adding his voice, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, was of the view that, “Imo state is a PDP, State. Imo people are wise people since we started in 1988, Imo has been a PDP, state and without PDP, you can’t win the Imo state. But we must win with unity.

“We must not allow division in Imo PDP. vote for Atiku and all the candidates of the party at the National Assembly seats. ones Atiku wins the Imo state will be PDP. once PDP wins the insecurity will be addressed in Imo state so that Imo will enjoy itself again because Imo is a prosperous state.”