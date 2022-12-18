.

By Chinonso Alozie

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said the South-East people have no reason not to vote for the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku spoke at Ndubusi Kanu Square, Owerri during the PDP presidential rally.

His reason was that he would sit down and listen to the Igbo who are at the forefront of the campaign for the restructuring of the country.

He also promised to inject $10 billion into businesses in Igbo land to boost their economic activities as people known for businesses.

“If I am the President, Imo is at the Presidency. We know we have security challenges in Imo and all over the country. But once I am elected the President, I will sit down with you to work out the problem. I have been associated with the Igbo for decades.

“I know Igbo are businessmen. If elected I will bring back business in Igboland. Once I am elected I will inject $10 billion into small businesses in Igboland; with that, nobody will say he does not have anything to do in the South-East.”

Earlier in his remark, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said: “We want everybody to be committed to this campaign till the day of election. Our party has brought Atiku Abubakar, he is the only person that can correct anomalies created by the ruling APC. Atiku said he will bring 10 billion dollars to support small businesses. I am convinced Atiku will win this election. I greet all of you and I know you are ready to work for the PDP.”