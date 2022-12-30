The Assistant Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Services, Chief Ambassador Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has revealed that plans are underway for the governors of South States, to begin the recruitment of able bodied young men and women into the Forest Guard Service in the New Year.

Metchie who is the Prime Minister of the Association of the Anambra State Town Unions (ASATU) as well as the President General of Umueri community, disclosed this on Thursday, when NHFSS officers and men from Anambra state paid him a courtesy visit in his country home.

He said the programme when it commences, would lead to the recruitment of hundreds of thousands of youths from across the five states that make up the geopolitical zone, adding that it would be a huge employment opportunity that would eventually help to wipe out insecurity as the Forest Guards are to work hand in hand with regular security operatives.

Metchie who is the African Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, noted that in due time, the Hunters and Forestry Security Service would take over the protection and safeguard of forest across the country as is done in the United States, Canada, South Africa and many other countries, adding that the programme would help to protect farmers and their produce across the country.

He said- “First, let me formally inform you that, on Friday, December 15, just about two weeks ago, I was appointed and decorated as Assistant Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service in charge of Technical Service. The ceremony which took place at the Abuja headquarters of the Service, was performed by the Commander General, Dr. Osetimehim Jacob Wole.

“Secondly, I need to also let you know that both the Senate and the House of Representatives have passed the Hunters Bill waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to give his accent which would make the Bill become law. When that happens, and that would be very soon, the Service would be fully recognized by government. You will then be officially permitted to bear arms and given all other necessary facilities to function fully as Forest Guards, as is done in the United States and other developed countries.

“It is therefore hoped that you all would appreciate what is coming your way and prepare yourselves for a greater service to protect farms and forests in Anambra and Nigeria in general.

“By my appointment as Assistant Commander General in charge of Technical Services, I will ensure that, working with state governors, town union leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, we would recruit thousands of able bodied young men and women into the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service, especially in the South East while providing technical services nationwide, as my new position provides.

“We have already commenced discussions with South East Governors on the modality of recruitment and operational modus and hopefully, actions would begin to take effect after New Year celebrations.

“I want to sincerely thank you for making us proud so far, which has led to the government recognizing the Umueri Hunters model and for which we have recruited many people to join you.”

Earlier, the Anambra State Commander of the NHFSS, Chief Ojudogwo Titus Chukwudi who led the delegation, said they came to appreciate Chief Metchie’s numerous contributions to the welfare of Officers and Men of the Service as well as congratulate him on his appointment and decoration as Assistant Commander General (Technical Services).

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of Meritorious Service Award to Chief Metchie who in appreciation donated a Toyota Siena car to the South East zone of the Hunters and Forestry Security Service to enhance their operations.