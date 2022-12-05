…Dissociates from suspension of Okupe

By Chinonso Alozie

The South East caucus of the Labour Party, LP, on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Julius Abure and members of the National working committee.

The vote of confidence took place in Owerri, led by the South East National Vice Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Innocent Okeke, alongside the Southeast state chairmen of the party.

They also dissociated themselves from the Ogun state chapter of the labour party, purported suspension of the Director General of the Peter Obi, Presidential campaign committee, PCC, Doyin Okupe.

They however, advised aggrieved members of the party to take advantage of the internal conflict resolution mechanism created by the party and avoid ridiculing the party. According to the Labour Party, South East caucus, said: “We have watched with total disappointment some developing issues from one of our chapters (Ogun state) the purported suspension DG Doyin Okupe, and subsequent misrepresentation from one of our national officers; the national publicity secretary and his shocking public ridiculing of the party’s national executive on the filling of the names of the Lagos state candidates.

“We are not unaware that success comes with a lot of challenges and Peter Obi’s monumental domination of Nigeria’s political space will experience the same but least expected it to come from within.

“Our party, the labour party, had its robust and organised internal conflict resolution mechanism and it is therefore expected that any disagreement or aggrieved member should activate the mechanism to amicably resolve their challenges.”

“We, the Southeast caucus of the labour party, are having our eyes on the big project; how to get Nigeria working again. Bringing sanity to the hopeless situation Nigeria has found herself in. Helping the Nigerian youth in taking back Nigeria, managing and improving the economy of our dear country for the now and the future generations to come.

“We align completely with the position of the National working committee on the status of the Director General of our Presidential Campaign council Dr Doyin Okupe, and hereby move and adopt a vote of confidence on the National Chairman of Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure and members of his working committee,” They said.