By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The first son of Gbolahan Mudasiru, former military governor of Lagos State, who died in 2003, Dr Laolu Muhashi, was yesterday killed by a vehicle while cycling along Gerrad Road, in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

He died at the Lagoon Hospital, Boudilon, Ikoyi where he was rushed to.

Late Laolu, 68, who was Deputy Managing Director of Vetiva Capital was cycling with two other persons with unknown identities when the incident happened. But the other cyclists, who also sustained injuries, were said to be responding to treatment at the hospital.

According to his profile on his company’s website: “He holds an MSc in International Securities, Investments and Banking from the ICMA Centre of The University of Reading, UK, an M.B;B.S. Degree from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria, and he is an Alumunus of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

“He is a Dealing Member of the London Stock Exchange, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Nigeria as well as being a member of the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria.

“He is also a recipient of the Chevening Scholarship, which is granted to ‘mid-career high flyers’ globally by the British Government.

“Dr. Mudasiru is quite versatile and his 16 years of experience span the spectrum of investment banking covering wealth management, financial intermediation, trading & dealing and executing various transactions in the financial services industry.”

Confirming the death of the investment banker, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the incident happened at about 5.30am.

According to Hundeyin, “ it was a hit-and-run fatal motor accident. The vehicle make and driver are are yet unknown.

“A team of traffic policemen from Ikoyi division visited the hospital where the corpse was inspected, evacuated and deposited at a public morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, effort is ongoing to track down the fleeing driver.”