Dr Olaolu Mudashiru, the son of a former Lagos Military Governor Group Captain Gbolahan Mudashiru, has been killed by a yet-to-identified motorists.

Olaolu was hit while cycling with two other persons on the Bourdilion Road in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Sunday morning.

He was hit by a hit and run car who fled the accident scene.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing this morning of a senior Ex-Boy, Dr Olaolu Mudasiru (Dr.Bob) of a cycling accident in Lagos by 5am this morning. He was senior brother to an esteemed colleague of ours on this forum, Olusola Mudasiru. Rest in Perfect Peace my brother. May God grant you eternal rest,” Omolulu posted.

Olaolu, until his death was the deputy managing director and co-founder of Vetiva Capital Management, an investment and asset management firm.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman of the Lagos police command, confirmed the incident.

The Police PRO said the other two persons are “responding to treatment” but no arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

Mudasiru is also the first son of Gbolahan Mudasiru, former military governor of Lagos state, who died in 2003.