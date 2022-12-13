…Says all sectors are priorities

By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has signed the state’s 2023 budget of approximately N260 billion into law, saying all sectors in the budget are priorities.

At the signing ceremony at the Governor’s Lodge, Soludo said he will get all the pillars of the budget simultaneously done.

Essentially, security, law and order, social agenda, health, education, human capital development, power, technology, industrial parks, agriculture, commerce are his priorities in the budget.

He said that the state will spend N2 billion on federal roads because most of them are not motorable, lamenting that Anambra people were facing untold hardships passing through these roads.

While commending the state legislature for the expeditious passage of the budget, the governor said: “The more fundamental job has been done by the State House of Assembly.

“I want to thank the parliament particularly for this productive partnership. We are partners in this transformation agenda for Anambra State.That’s the Anambra spirit. We get things done.

“The leadership has shown capacity and passed this budget into law while we will strive assiduously to lead Anambra into the land of our dreams as we promised the people.

“This is a budget of acceleration in spite of all the odds and challenges in the country.

“We are set to deliver for next year! With the budget in hand, let’s get it done.

“We are hitting everywhere, reforming the government, promoting accountability and prudence, digitizing our land registries.

“Our environment is in an existential threat. We shall de-silt, control our drainages and erosions, waste management and none of them can wait until the others are done.

“The accelerator pedal has five pedals and we will keep pedaling simultaneously because that’s the way we can get it in order. The sequence doesn’t mean the other will be left behind.

“Our human capital is our major resource. Our overall agenda is to make Anambra a liveable and prosperous smart megacity and this budget contributes to the glorious Anambra we dream of. Our focus is that Anambra maintains fiscal sustainability.”

He recalled that although the parliament had earlier in June approved for the government to borrow N100 billion to fund the budget, his administration has not borrowed any money but up to this moment.