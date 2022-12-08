A cross section of some of the members of the 24-man ASMATA Executives.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE Anambra State government yesterday inaugurated a 24-man Caretaker Committee for the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, an umbrella association that unites all the markets in Anambra State, with Chief Humphrey Anuna, as the President General.

The inauguration of the ASMATA Caretaker Committee, which was held at held at ASMATA Secretariat Modebe Avenue, Onitsha follows Governor Charles Chukwuma Soiudo, sacking of Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu led former executive of ASMATA.

Other members of the ASMATA Caretaker Committee, includes Mr Obinna Okechukwu, 1st PG, Chukwudi Nwankwor, 2nd PG, Mr. Macauley Ekwe, Secretary, Hon. Charles Okoye, Assistant Secretary, Matthew Onyechi, Financial Secretary, Emeka Unegbu, PRO, Henry Akpotue, Treasurer, Nze Cosmas Okpalaunegbu, Welfare officer, Callistus Okeke, Provost 1, Francis Ogini, Provost 2, Chibuzor Richard, Kingsley Odumegwu, John Madukolu, and Chukwudi Maduka, as members.

Others members of the Committee, include, Chief Eric Uwaoma, Chairman Onitsha Zone, ASMATA, Chief Emmanuel Obiagwu, Idemili Zone, Mrs Promise Ezeigwe, Awka Zone, Peter Nwankwor, Oyi Zone, Leonard Onwuatuegwu, Nnewi Zone and Ezeigwe Chiedozie, Aguata Zone, while Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, Chief Jude Nwankwor and Chief Jude Agumadu were appointed as Patrons of ASMATA.

Chief Uwaoma, the Onitsha Zone Chairman, was also appointed as Chairman of the Auction Permit Committee, of ASMATA, an appointment that elicited resounding applause from the traders, following his track record of sound and transparent leadership.

Governor Soludo, while inaugurating the Committee, through his Chief of Staff, Chief Ernest Ezeajugh,told the traders to work with his government to ensure peace in all the markets in the state, saying that their services is needed for his government to achieve all the promises he made to the people of the state.

Chief Ezeajugh further explained that Governor Soludo, has made it explicitly clear that he cannot alone make Anambra State great, but with their support from the traders and the entire people of the state, it could be easier to take the state to enviable position, adding that lot of work need to be done in the state.

He disclosed that within 8 months of Governor Soludo, numerous roads projects are ongoing, 245 doctors, nurses and other medical expert have been recruited, just as 5,000 teachers have been employed, adding that they will receive December salary.

“Governor Soludo, on assumption of office, immediately declared a state of emergency on roads and security, because he wants to bring back the glory of Anambra State, so traders are expected to compliment with their efforts in the journey to bring back the glory of the state through the payment of traders tax abd other revenue accrueable to the government.

“Whatever works government will do involves money therefore, I am appealing to you to endeavor to pay your taxes and stallage fees. Government have determined to work in synergy with traders. Whatever you people need, let government know, we came to serve, we are committed to work”

Responding, President general of ASMATA, Chief Anuna thanked Governor Soludo fir findingnthem worthy to serve, assuring that the traders in the state will support all initiatives of his government with payment of their taxes and other approved government levies.