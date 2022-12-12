…As former federal lawmaker faults membership

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has appointed 16 persons as members of the Anambra State Oil and Gas Development Committee. The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday at the Government House, Awka.

The appointment of the committee has, however, received knocks from a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Adam Ogene, who argued that two prominent oil bearing communities in his constituency were left out.

The committee, which has Mrs. Uju Ifejika as chairman, has the Permanent Secretary of Anambra State Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources as Secretary.

Other members include Enngr. Ikechukwu G. Okafor (Vice-Chairman), Mrs. Patricia Igwebike (Commissioner for Transport), Sir Paul Nwosu (Commissioner for Information), Mrs. Nkechi Obi, Prof K.K. Nwozor, Dr. Chris Ofokansi, Chief Tony Okwesa, Engr. Jideofor Chukwuemeka Etele, Mr. Anthony i. Ifeanya, Engr. Somtochukwu Mezie Okoye, Dr. Boniface Emengini, Emmanuel Nwabia, Mr. Francis Abuah Nwabueze and Mr. Anthony Madichie.

The terms of reference for the committee are; *to develop and sustain an oil and gas blueprint for Anambra State;

*promote and sustain a good rapport between the state government and all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government concerning the oil and gas sector”;

*provide regular updates to the government on international and local research outcomes as well as emerging local and international trends in the oil and gas sector or business and especially as they may affect or impact the state and its energy; and

*create measures and policies to ensure the smooth operation of the upstream (exploration and production), midstream and downstream oil and gas business in the State.

Other terms of reference of the committee are to take inventory of all acreages (open and allocated) in the state and investigate why they are not active;

*register and keep records of existing oil and gas sector enterprises and proposed investor in the oil and gas sector in Anambra State;

*provide support and act as intermediary between oil and gas enterprise and their resident communities across the state; *work closely with Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) to identify specific oil and gas projects and invite interested investors and/or partners for participation in such project; and

*advise the state government on policy matters designed to promote and enhance the development of the oil and gas sector.

The state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu said the committee is also expected to acilitate activities of the Orient Petroleum Resources and other companies in setting up refineries in Anambra State; ensure that owners of oil fields in Anambra State are very active; as well as take steps and ensure that Anambra State becomes a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

According to Nwosu, the committee is also expected to advise on the modalities for setting up an equitable and sustainable Host Community Development Trust Fund as encapsulated in the PIA 2021, advise Anambra State government on how to adequately deploy the proceeds of 13% derivation fund and how to manage Energy Transition and Green Energy.

He said the committee will advise on the distribution of petroleum products, environmental impacts of upstream, downstream and midstream; minimize the methane emissions from organic waste; determine the effective way of monitoring hydrocarbon accounting in Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) operations; and undertake other functions as directed by the governor.

However, faulting the membership of the committee, Hon Ogene, who hailed from Ogbaru local government area of the state, observed that two oil bearing communities of Ogwuikpele and Ogwuaniocha in the area ought to produce members of the committee.

Describing the exclusion as “unfair and unlawful”, the former House of Representatives member for Ogbaru said it negated the objective of the Petroleum Industry Act.

According to him, out of the 11 oil wells that qualified Anambra as an oil producing state, eight were in Ogwuikpele and Ogwuaniocha communities, yet nobody from the communities was found worthy of inclusion in the committee.

Ogene, who is the 2023 House of Representatives candidate of the Labour Party for Ogbaru said: “While it is considered a great news for our dear state, Anambra that is gradually taking its place in the comity of oil producing states in Nigeria, the obvious exclusion of the main host communities, Ogwuaniocha and Ogwuikpele, both in Ogbaru, remains a disrespectful anomaly that runs contrary to the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that prioritises oil host community engagement and inclusion.

“The PIA describes host communities as communities ‘situated in or appurtenant to the area of operation of a settlor and any other community as a settlor may determine.

“There are two Ogbaru sons in the committee, the Commissioner for Information and one other, but non-inclusion of anyone from the twin communities of Ogwuaniocha and Ogwuikpele, is not only unjust, but a development that might give oxygen to future bickering and rancour which Anambra doesn’t need at this period”.

He called on Governor Soludo to urgently look into what he called the ‘anomalous exclusion’, with a view to ensuring that both communities were properly represented in the committee for the overall interest of the state and mutual goodwill.