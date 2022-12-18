By Chris Onuoha

Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo on Wednesday commissioned the Dozie Nwankwo Centre for Development & ICT as well as the constituency office of Hon. Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, member representing Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local government area.

The facility is said to be housing some enablers that will assist the state government’s drive in empowering the youths in skills development, Information & Communications Technology and education which all have special places in the affairs of the government.

Speaking at the event, the governor thanked the federal lawmaker for completing the state-of-the-art facility which he said is one of a kind in the history of representation in the state.

He expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with him to further engage the youth population in the state towards acquiring skills that will take them off the labour market.

He expressed optimism that as the candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Hon. Nwankwo will be elected next year to spread the tentacles of his effective representation, noting that it will be a clean sweep for APGA in next year’s general elections.

In his remarks, Hon. Nwankwo thanked the governor and other top dignitaries for gracing the event and assured the readiness of his office to invest more towards ensuring that the people of the senatorial district get dividends of democracy to improve their living standards.

Highlighting on what the centre represents, he said, “The Centre for Skills Development and ICT HUB project was conceived and initiated by me as a result of challenges my constituents are facing in accessing web information. In this age that the world has become a global village, every effort must be made to provide ICT facility for our people.

“I took the construction and equipping of this project as my own widow’s mite in skills development/acquisition and ICT in my constituency. For the records, the sites, physical and other structures were wholly funded by me while the present set of 150 computers, the furniture, the bus and the stand-by generator were sourced from my Zonal Intervention Funds.

“This ICT HUB is fully equipped with modern facilities for ICT experiences and trainings for skills development/acquisition. The capacity is for 250 computers (with space for expansion), but currently it is equipped with 150 fully installed and functional sysiems. It is hoped that the facility will also provide employment especially for the youths of my Federal Consitucncy and by extension Anambra Central Senatorial Zone. Discussions are already on-going to use it as a CBT Examinations Center for National Examinations like JAMB, NECO, etc. Proceeds from the Center will form part of funding for other proposed projects.”

He said the skills development/acquisition section of the building has the following units, Cosmetology, Food processing, Wood work, Fashion and designing, Hair dressing, Confectionarie, Photography, video editing and cinematography, security system and surveillance and interior decoration and civil finishing.