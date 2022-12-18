By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Nigeria Police Sokoto state Command has in it’s war against Kidnapping and sundry crimes has arrested and recovered 3 stolen vehicles from various points in the state Metropolis.

The state Commissioner of police Usaini Mohammed disclosed this at news briefing held at command headquarters Gwandu road Sokoto.

He said the command has also smashed a Kidnapping syindicate after collecting 4 million naira ransom from the father of a Kidnappers 7 year old boy in Arkilla area of Wamakko local Government.

He said police in Gwadabawa local were able to neutralized a Kidnapping suspect in a Gun battle with the group where an Ak 47 rifle was recovered.

The Police commissioner of the state, Muhammad Usaini Gumel stated this while parading eight suspects arrested in connection with various crimes in the state.

He said Matchet , Gario, Knifes, Sticks and other dangerous weapons were stored by thugs in the offices of the two major political parties in the state the APC and PDP ahead of 2023 electioneering political campaigns.

He said the command could not able to make any arrest during the raids, as the suspected thugs took to their heals upon sighting the team of police on patrol..

“The police will and will never compromise its mandate of ensuring peaceful and rancour free electioneering process with a view to protecting lives and property of the law abiding citizens during and after the exercise.”

He stressed that the command would not allow blood of innocent people to spill during campaigns and election process..

Gumel however revealed that the 8 suspects arrested by the Police were accused of

banditry, kidnapping and robbery in the last one month.

He said the arrests and recoveries of stolen items were made in Gwadabawa, Isa, Wamakko and Sokoto south local government areas.

He stressed that the command has also arrested Abdullahi Bello who in collaboration with Ibrahim and Aliyu all of Tungar Kwangi village after carrying out banditry in a community in Gwadabawa local government where an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the suspects.

Accordingly Gumel one Mohammed Umar of Bado Quarters , Sokoto who stole a Toyota car and fled away was sighted and arrested in Bakori town of Katsina state.

In the same vein, the police Commissioner disclosed that, the command has upon receipt of complaint from Suleiman Musa that some persons conspired and kidnapped his son for a ransom N4 million, the police swung into action and subsequently arrested one Haliru Usman with his accomplices , Abdullahi Umar and Farouk Usman both indigenes of Plateau and Sokoto states respectively.

He said the suspects have all been arrested and sum of N2.5 million believed to be part of the random paid were recovered from the suspects.

He disclosed that the prime suspect in the Kidnnping was a neighbour to the family of the kidnapped child.

The Police commissioner however raised confidence of the public in the police pointing out that the recent improved friendly relationship between the Police and the public has enhances peaceful coexistence between all business Communities in Sokoto Metropolis.