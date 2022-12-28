Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

As 2023 general elections draws near, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Sokoto State is flagging off its Gubernatorial campaign on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Director General of the Gubernatorial campaign committee Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, stated this while briefing newsmen on line up activities for the campaign.

The DG who is a former Minister of Transportation, said the party is ready for a rancour free campaign and not to involve itself any act of disrepute.

He said the selling point of the party in the forthcoming general elections is the achievements recorded during the administration of the incumbent governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He said the party has done it’s pre-campaign meeting with all the stakeholders across the twenty three local governments area of the state, which he said has given the party leaders more opportunities to know the needs of each and every local government area.

The DG while emphasizing on issue based and rancour free campaign, said the party is ready to deal with anyone irrespective of the status in the society, patronizing or promoting area boys in the state for their campaign.

He reminded politician in the state that both the federal and state government will not fold their arm and allow area boys and the like to take over the state.

He said the administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has done a lot of work in the state to attract voters for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidates across the state.