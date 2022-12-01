My Smart Group has launched Taste and Tell UK 2022 food comedy show to bring people from different cultural backgrounds together for satisfaction.

The management of My Smart Group said the food talk show fused with comedy is set to be one of the biggest online TV shows which can be accessed through all social media channels and various TV stations.

‘Taste and Tell UK aims to ignite the love for travelling and discovering new places in people. Sometimes all one needs to hit the road and visit a new place is knowledge of the food that can be found there. Just like the passion for football brings the world together, the love for food and comedy will also bring people together and create awareness of all types of food around the world.

“This will promote unity between different cultures and educate people (through food) on places they know little or nothing about.

“There are many things to enjoy at Taste and Tell UK, for starters, a wide range of dishes from different parts of the world will be sampled by interesting people who can express (in words) what they feel in their taste buds”.

