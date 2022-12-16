Popular skit maker Chinedu Chizoba Mitchel popularly known as Small Daddy , has released a new song , ‘Happy’, which is already making waves.

According to him, “Happy’ is an expression of my love for music. It traces my passion for good music. It is a source of self-confidence and consciousness. I will be releasing the video next year.

The trend of the times is the music video and this is fast becoming another challenge for an upcoming acts who is into online comedy like me who has little or no fund to finance a music video.”

The ‘Bunukunu’ the skit maker said, “I got into music at a very young age. My friend, a music director, introduced me to a friend of his, who is into gospel music. I had accompanied him to choir practice. That’s how I delved into music. I do music and comedy at same time.”

He said he always yearned to follow his passion after his introduction to music at a very young age before venturing into comedy.

Growing up, he immersed himself in African culture and took most of his inspirations from there and picked interest in afrobeats and highlife.

In his words: “As a child, and even till now, artistes like Zlanta, Tubaba Idibia, Wizkid, Phyno, and Chris Brown trigger my drive for good music. My songs preach love, expression, and positivity to people especially those depressed.”

He released his first single, Bunukunu, in 2021. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying tones that reflected the overall concept of his songs.

Many who have listened to his music and seen Small Daddy’ performance attest to the seamless flow and blending of rhymes with beats.