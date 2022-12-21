By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has approved the sum of N200, 000 cash grant for each of the 100 beneficiaries of the second phase of the Dakkada Digital skills acquisition training programme.

Emmanuel announced this weekend during the official closing/graduation ceremony organised by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower planning for the trainees at the Dakkada Secretariat, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

While presenting a Laptop to each of the beneficiaries, Emmanuel who was represented by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno, congratulated the graduates for the successful completion of the skills acquisition and capacity building programme.

He noted that his administration believes that the empowerment of youths in skills acquisition, and entrepreneurship enhances their capacity to make healthier life choices.

His words: “The Dakadda digital skills enhancement programme is encapsulated in the completion agenda of this administration. It is a well-thought-out initiative, a strategic infrastructure that we’ve put in place.

“It enables the youths to become gainfully employed, to participate in the digital space. This training prepares you to become employers of labour. Next administration would be ICT-driven, by strengthening ICT development in the state.

“We will continue to do everything to support Akwa Ibom people. The google triangle in Eket is one platform that will enhance your profession. This administration has done a lot to prepare Akwa Ibom for the future.

“Everything in this world today is driven by technology, so take your training seriously. There are so many softwares. There are so many solutions the world is looking for, and you can be the solution provider with the skills you have acquired.

“In addition you are to receive N200,000 (two hundred thousand naira) cash, each from this government through the Ministry of Labour and Manpower planning, the coordinating ministry handling the Dakkada skills enhancement programme”

In his remarks earlier, the Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, Mr. Isaac Nkom lauded the state Governor Udom for his commitment towards human capacity development evident in the huge investments in the training of youths in the past seven years.

Nkom explained that more youths across the State would benefit from the third phase of the ICT training project.

On his part, the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, advised beneficiaries of the second phase of the project saying: “Don’t go and bury your talents, make good use of this opportunity and become self-reliant”.