…declare Ekpa enemy of Nnamdi Kanu, Ndigbo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has asked the people of Southeast to resist a full reign of terror in the land, saying it will no longer allow terror to continue to reign.

The organization spoke on the heels of a 5 day sit-at-home order by Simon Ekpa, a scribe of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Reacting to the order through a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said that said “It was now clear that Ekpa was being sponsored by enemies of Igboland.

Nnabuike in the statement further said “How can any right thinking person ask people to sit-at-home for five consecutive days at a time the country’s economic woes were biting harder.

“We are a few days away to the Christmas and New Year celebration, with a lot of bills for parents to pay, including house rent and school fees by January.

“But someone who is in far away Finland, in the comfort of his room is telling parents and breadwinners to stay at home for five days.

“It is even more curious that the said Ekpa has no regards for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, yet he claims to be Kanu’s disciple. The IPOB leader, Kanu spoke this week through his lawyer that he did not give order for any sit-at-home. He spoke on the economic implications on the same people he is fighting for their freedom. So whose interest is Simon Ekpa serving?

“A clear analysis of his statement clearly showed that enemies of Ndigbo paid him to ensure a total destruction of the Southeast economy. Both Ekpa and his sponsors are enemies of Ndigbo and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. But we will no longer allow their reign of terror to continue. This will not be allowed to happen”.

Nnabuike urged the people of the Southeast to ignore what he called “a baseless and senseless order. This is moreso as the IPOB leadership has also come out to declare that there is no such sit-at-home.”