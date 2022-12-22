By Steve Oko

Nollywood superstar and Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Monalisa Chinda Coker, has expressed deep worry over the unending Monday sit-at-homes in the South East, saying it is crippling the South East economy and the entrepreneurial zest of the Igbo youths.

Coker who spoke at a virtual townhall meeting by Ikengaonline entitled:”Igbo Youths: Harnessing Talents through Art and Entertainment”, called for an end to the the sad development.

The movie director regretted the negative impacts of Monday sit-at-home, saying it poses existential threat to the entrepreneurial spirit of Igbo youths.

It will be recalled that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had shortly after its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was renditioned from Kenya in 2021, declared Monday sit-at-home to register its grievances over the action of the Federal Government.

The pro-Biafra movement, however, later cancelled the protest following public outcry.

Despite the cancellation, Mondays have remained a day of inactivity in most cities and towns in the South East as some hoodlums have hidden under the guise of enforcing the non-existent sit-at-home to unleash havoc on purported violators.

IPOB has continually disowned the enfforcers, dismissing them as agents of the enemies of Biafra struggles.

The development is causing confusion and anxiety in the zone as residents now live in fear.

She noted that ” even when the sit-at-home eventually stops, it will still have negative impacts on the collective minds of the youths”.

Coker, therefore, called for an end to the menace, urging the youths to take the lead in the crusade against the monster.

” We can decide with the youths how to use their own creative ideas to bring down the monster”, she said.

” Nobody can change the narrative than the youths themselves. The youths of South East need not to allow further triggering of mayhem that had already taken roots.”

Advocating the harnessing of talents of Igbo youths through arts and entertainment, the Film Producer called for scripts that expose the ills of sit-at-home in South East so it could be used to generate income.

She suggested the exploration of on-line creative hub which she said her foundation “is currently developing” with its creative partners.