The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi and community members of one Mr Simon Ekpa to call him to order, following the killings and continued sit-at-home in the region.

Simon is the factional leader of IPOB members that has been issuing sit-at-home order in the south-east.

Irked with his actions, Ohanaeze through its spokesman, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia opined: “Ohanaeze wonders how somebody that proclaims himself a leader will neither seek the opinion nor weigh the aspirations and political barometer of his people before going gaga.

“It is intriguing that the mainstream IPoB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has long distanced itself from the Monday sit-at-home, yet, every Monday has remained sacrosanct in most parts of the South-East.

“It is, therefore, both incomprehensible and irreconcilable for the likes of Simon Ekpa to contemplate more days for the sit-at-home or what he called under lock and key in the name of Biafra.

“We, therefore, pose a question to Mr. Ekpa, as to whether he is a hero or a villain?

“The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Prof. George Obiozor and indeed, all well-meaning sons and daughters of Igbo land, with all sense of responsibility, hereby call on the Regent of Umueziaka community, the home of Mr. Simon Ekpa; the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Hon. Ikechukwu Odono; the member representing Ohaukwu South in the State Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Onah; member for Ohaukwu and Ebonyi Federal Constituency, Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku; the Senator for Ebonyi North, Sen. Dr. Sam Ominyi Egwu and the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi to rein in Mr. Simon Ekpa and compel him to desist from his unreflective youthful exuberance”, Ohanaeze spokesman, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said in a statement.