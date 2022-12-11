By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has announced the birth of his fourth child.

The singer and the mother of the baby boy welcomed their son on Saturday.

The birth also coincided with Portable’s first anniversary in the music industry, culminating into double celebration for the Zazu crooner.

Portable became a sensation in the Nigerian music industry a year ago after the release of his hit song, Zazu.

The leader of the Zeh Nation movement took to his Instagram handle on Sunday morning to announce the birth of the child.

He also disclosed the child’s name: Akorede Omolalomi Badmus.

He wrote, "Thank u lord for the Gift of Life. Akorede Omolalomi Badmus. It's a new bouncing baby boy. Congrats to myself and the mother @honey_berry25 Iyawo IKA. December 10th de day real fame came & same Dec 10th I welcomed a new baby boi. God no dey disappoint".