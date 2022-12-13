By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Adesina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo, has refuted accusations of domestic abuse brought against him by his estranged wife, Korth.

Korth accused her estranged husband of violence on Monday, the same day she announced the end of their marriage.

Sina has, however, responded to the claims, saying they are “baseless and lies that have no shred of truth in them.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Sina’s lawyer, Barrister Akinwumi, titled, ‘RE: False Allegations Of Sundry Domestic Violence By Ms. Heidi Korth Adeleke Against The Person Of Adesina Adeleke (Sina Rambo)’.

It reads, “We are Solicitors to ADELEKE ADESINA popularly known as ‘Sina Rambo’ (‘Our Client’). We have been briefed and we have the instructions of Our Client to release this on his behalf.

“On the 12th day of December, 2022, at about 11 am, some false allegations started making rounds on the internet (particularly on Instagram and Twitter), claiming that Our Client engaged in domestic violence against his wife.

“Our client refutes these allegations in its entirety as baseless and lies that have no iota of troth in them. Our Client is an upstanding and respectable member of the society who holds family values dear to his bean.

“Our client further states that he has never and will never engage in any forms of domestic violence and that any disagreement between him and Ms Heidi Korth Adeleke is a private matter.

“Relationships and unions experience good and bad times and this too will pass and be resolved.

“Not only is our client a supportive, loving and caring husband and father, he has always lived up to the good name of his family and would not do anything to bring his family name to disrepute as is now being falsely claimed by Ms Heidi Korth Adeleke.

“Our Client is a successful recording artist who has and is still making waves not only in the country but also internationally as an artiste of repute. He is also a prudent businessman.

“All the allegations are mere conjectures and calculated attempts to blackmail our client and by extension, his good family name.”