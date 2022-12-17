By Biodun Busari

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has revealed that his self-acclaimed disciple Simon Ekpa who ordered a recent 5-day sit-at-home in the South-East region is not working for him.

Kanu made this known through a statement issued by his lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, adding that the Ekpa’s activities betray the tenets of IPOB.

Vanguard reported yesterday that IPOB also issued a statement signed by his spokesperson, Emma Powerful that Ekpa is not a member and will be exposed.

The Finland-based controversial IPOB member has been championing sit-at-home in the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

Ejiofor in the statement, however, said Ekpa should be investigated for his actions, according to Kanu.

The lawyer quoted Kanu as saying, “Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB. He should be investigated for the killings in the South-East and cannot be fighting for the self-determination of the Biafra people.

“The fact is clear. Simon Ekpa is being sponsored by persons we cannot mention this time to destroy the South-East. He cannot say he is fighting for Biafra’s emancipation and still instigating criminal elements to go after the people he claims he is fighting to protect.

“Members of the Eastern Security Network are somewhere killing our innocent people. This should tell you that Ekpa is acting out scripts by people who want to devour our lands. Ekpa is not my follower.

“He cannot say he is my follower or disciple. I condemn Simon Ekpa’s activities.

“I never sanctioned any sit-at-home declared by Ekpa. IPOB never authorised or sanctioned it. Go about your normal business and disregard the threats by Ekpa. He is one of the people who do not want peace in our region. Ekpa is not working for me or IPOB.”