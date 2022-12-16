Simon Ekpa

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it will expose the secrets of Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a statement by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Friday, the Finland-based Ekpa is not a member of the Kanu-led group.

IPOB claimed that the five-day sit-at-home declared by Ekpa has shown that he is an enemy of the self-determination group, adding that it was ordered to destroy lives and properties in the South-East region.

“IPOB will stop at nothing from exposing Simon Ekpa. We must expose him for clarity’s sake, and nobody should link him with IPOB. He is not our member and can never be an IPOB member,” the statement said.

It also said that Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor remains in the course of working with its detained leader as well as that of the group until Biafra is achieved.

The statement partly read, “Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor is IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer. He is not an IPOB member. Therefore, he has the legal right as a lawyer to defend whatever can bring damage to the IPOB movement.

“Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor knew very well that IPOB did not issue the 5-day sit-at-home order that was used to destroy the lives and properties of Biafrans and lovers of freedom across the South East Region this month.”

It added, “Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor has the backing of IPOB to protect their interests and their rights. He did what is necessary as a person who has been defamed several times and also as IPOB legal counsel to protect the hard-earned image of the Movement than watch the sponsored criminals destroy Igboland in the name of IPOB.

“Time is coming for Ndigbo both home and in the diaspora to show Ifeanyi Njoku “aka” Simon Ekpa and his sponsors what Ndigbos are made of.

“We thank God Almighty that Simon Ekpa used this recent sit-at-home order to understand that Ndigbo don’t follow men of perverse spirit like him. It gave Ndigbo and the entire Biafrans an opportunity to know that Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member and will never be.

“Let it be known that IPOB did not take Simon Ekpa, Ifeanyi Njoku to court just for damages, but IPOB has a duty to expose him so people will know him for who he truly is, a saboteur.

“No amount of negative or hypocritic comment can distract us from our mission of restoring Biafra.”