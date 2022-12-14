…94,000 people to access quality eye health services – Ndam

…as Sightsavers carries out 25 free eye surgeries

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AN international development organization and leading charity organisation, Sightsavers, and Christoffel Blinden Mission, CBM,

Tuesday, gifted Shendam community an eye health centre including a befitting modern Staff Quarters in the General Hospital worth over 500 million.

The Country Director of Sightsavers, Dr Sunday Isiyaku, said they renovated the eye center with CBM contributing funding together for close to N500 million, and also added that they procured N70 million worth of needed medical equipment for quality surgeries to be carried out at the Shendam Eye Health Centre.

The eye health facility, which is a first of its kind in Shendam renovated by Sightsavers in partnership with Christoffel Blinden Mission, CBM, and Plateau State Government, which was commissioned at the General Hospital, Shendam, will cater for the whole of Plateau Southern Senatorial Zone as well as neighbouring States of Nasarawa and Taraba.

Isiyaku said: “Sightsavers is working with governments, and other partners to improve access to eye health services and cataract surgery for people in Plateau State and another parts of Nigeria. We have worked in Kaduna, Sokoto, Cross River, Kogi and other States.”

Also speaking, the Country Programme Manager, CBM International, Omoi Samuel, appreciated the State Government’s effort while acknowledging that provision of eye health facilities will make people have seamless access to quality eye health services.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Ndam, while commissioning the facility at General Hospital Shendam expressed appreciation and noted that the project cost millions, and will alleviate plight of over 994,000 people in Southern Zone of Plateau State who had no access to quality eye health services, but the narrative has changed with the provision of standard eye health centre and Staff quarters.

“Government in partnership with Sightsavers and Christoffel Blinden Mission International (CBMI) have renovated and equipped this eye health care unit that will provide comprehensive inclusive eye care services to cover the whole of the southern zone and other neighbouring States”, Ndam said.

Being elated with the development, he (Ndam) said the renovated and equipped eye unit will make eye care services accessible and as well reduce risk of patients embarking on long journeys to access eye health services, which was the challenge of the people but now a thing of the past.

During the commissioning Sightsavers carried out 25 free surgeries for villagers who had cataracts.

One of the beneficiaries of the free eye surgery, aged 63, Grace Ishaya, who was full of joy and appreciated Sightsavers for putting a smile on her face after battling with the aliment for years, and testified that she is now free.