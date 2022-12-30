…Donates 1,000 mini bags of rice to LG chapter of Party

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, AJU, and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP , Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong has called on Cross Riverians especially those from the South to shun ethnic politics and opt for developmental politics which he asserted only PDP can provide for the state.

He said with the leadership of Prof. Sandy Onor and Emana Duke Amawhe as governor and Deputy, the People of the South should be rest assured that the state will regain her lost glory.

Sir Jarvis Archibong made the call while speaking with newsmen shortly after he handed over 1000 mini bags of rice to the Akpabuyo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party as part of activities to celebrate the yuletide season.

He particularly urged people from the southern senatorial district who are agitating for the governorship to return to south to instead focus attention on electing someone with proven capacity to accelerate development in the senatorial zone and the entire state .

Arthur Jarvis said it was obvious that with the massive failure of the APC led government in the state , only the PDP can rescue Cross River from its current dilemma.

His words: “Election is less than 3 months away, I’m calling on our party supporters, I’m calling on people of the southern senatorial zone to be more concerned about the development of the south especially, than to play the politics of ethnicity.

“I am more concerned about the development of the south which I am very certain that Prof. Sandy Onor who is the candidate for the PDP in Cross River State will be able to deliver to the people of the south senatorial district.

“We’ve gone through almost 8 years of utmost embarrassment by especially members of the APC another extension of the this government will not be accepted, especially for our children.

“Any vote for the APC, beyond ethnic sentiment, is virtually an extension of current government. And that’s my take as Arthur Jarvis Archibong.

” I am a strong believer in the fact that our people should look beyond that and look at somebody who will be able to assist us in taking us out from the depth of embarrassment that we found ourselves to where we should be as a state, especially as people of the southern senatorial district.”

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain who donated 1,000 mini bags of rice to Akpabuyo chapter of the party in the spirit of yuletide said it was high time the people became more politically conscious.

Receiving the items on behalf of the party exco, the chapter chairman, Hon. Etim Bassey, expressed happiness for the kind gesture by Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, which according to him would put smiles on the faces of people in the area.

Bassey stated that Sir Archibong has been their leader and pillar, adding “He has been all the hope we have in that local government. Since the exit of our governor to APC, if not for Jarvis there wouldn’t have been anything like PDP in Akpabuyo.

“He has shown capacity, he has been showing love to the party, and he’s not even stopping it. We cannot appreciate him enough. All we do is to ask God to bless and replenish him.

“Our prayer is that God should strengthen him the more in order for him to be the good leader that he has always be to the people of Akpabuyo and the party in particular.

“Presently the way the party is, if not for the likes of Jarvis it would have been a very tough situation, especially for me as the chapter chairman. I don’t know how I would have survive it. He has come up with this gesture which is very welcoming. I know he has more to do for the party.”

He said the PDP in Akpabuyo is fully committed to Sandy Onor’s governorship and would work towards its actualization in 2023, maintaining that Cross River is in dire need of visionary and God-fearing leadership which only the PDP can offer through its candidate.