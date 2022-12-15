Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited has today announced the launch of its new Shoprite store in Garden City Mall, Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The mall is the third biggest shopping mall in West Africa.

The launch is in line with the business’ promise to expand the retail network in Nigeria, making formal retail accessible to more Nigerians while rebuilding the economy. This new store marks the company’s 25th outlet in Nigeria.

Shoprite’s retail journey in Nigeria dates back to 2005 with its first store opening in Lekki, Lagos.

Since then the retail giant has branched out to 24 other locations, across eleven states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, making it Nigeria’s most successful supermarket chain.

Speaking on the opening of the new store the CEO of Retail Supermarket Nigeria (RSN), Hubertus Rick, says “We are excited to be launching our new store in Port Harcourt.

“We are dedicated to providing top-notch service to all our customers, making available the best value products and services.”

The new store will be bringing key differentiators like Shoprite’s rich assortment of fruits and alcohol, which the supermarket chain has become known for over the years, giving it an edge over competitors like Marketsquare in the region.

With over 2000 employees, 99% of whom are Nigerian natives, the business is currently entirely owned by Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited.

Following its acquisition of Shoprite the business has boomed tremendously, with the recent reopening of its Circle Mall store and management of its 24 other stores across Nigeria.

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited has confirmed that its ongoing expansion is one of the many growth opportunities it has for Nigerians in the coming months.

The retail giant has also hinted about opening new outlets in other states, including Kaduna, Benin, and Jos.