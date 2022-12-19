.

By Emma Una, CALABAR

A shocking incident occurred, weekend in Olum community in Boki, Local Government Area, LGA, of Cross River State when a young man reportedly hacked his friend to death with a machete

Reports from the area gave the name of the assailant as Emmanuel while the victim was Akwande

According to Patrick Osang, the eyewitness, three of them went to the farm, saying: “After the work, Emmanuel brought out his pawpaw and was eating while Akwande was sucking oranges. I left the two of them and went to cut palm fruits.

“I did not hear any quarrel or exchange of words but when I went back I saw Akwande lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on his neck. I asked Emmanuel what happened but he did not say anything but went ahead to attack me with his matchet”.

“We fought with our knives but his knife could not penetrate my body neither did mine enter his because of the charms both of us have. But I overpowered him and dragged him to the village”

“We are friends from Obudu and came to Boki to work for daily pay. We have been living peacefully until Saturday afternoon when Emmanuel killed Akwande”

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police spokesman said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.