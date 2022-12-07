By Emma Una

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, PCC PC, has expressed concern over the high number of girls using Shisha tobacco as stimulant in Cross River State.

The PCCPC, which carried out checks on tobacco shops and sensitisation exercises in Calabar and the hinterlands of the state, observed that the drug, which is predominantly used by girls, is in widespread use in places like Ikom, Ugep and Obubra in central part of the state.

Speaking with newsmen after checks on cigarette packs in shops and sales points, Mr. Chibuike Nwokorie , Programme Officer with Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance said the drug is seen as a trending lifestyle, which is not harsh like other hard drugs but that such assumption is erroneous because it is harmful and addictive.

“A survey by our team across the state shows that those hooked on Shisha see it as just a puff of smoke that does not affect their organs but that is wrong because it is addictive and harmful. It is the gateway to other hard drugs and must be stopped immediately,” he said.

He said the sale of ground tobacco called snuff, which is sold in little plastic cans is also widespread in the state and such cans have no warning or pictorial signs on the health danger to users on the cans to caution users of the dangers of taking the snuff.”

“We have told them that this time we are only carrying out checks and sensitization exercises but next time we will impound snuff and any other tobacco products we see on sale here which have no bold pictorial warnings on their packs or cans through which such tobacco is dispensed,” he said.

Mr. Nwokorie noted that yearly, tobacco use is responsible for the death of over eight million people around the world