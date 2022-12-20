By Ogalah Ibrahim

The former Governor of Katsina State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema was conspicuously absent at the presidential campaign rally for Atiku Abubakar held in Katsina on Tuesday.

Other party stalwarts missing at the rally include the embattled party chairman, Salisu Majigiri and his deputy, Salisu Uli as well as 10 out of the 14 members of the party’s State Working Committee.

Also, 19 out of the 34 local government party chairmen in the state among numerous others loyal to the Katsina former Governor were also absent at from the rally.

Recall that Vanguard reported earlier that the Katsina former Governor and his loyalist may boycott the rally due to irreconcilable differences between their camp and that of the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado.

Vanguard checks however revealed that Shema has being in Katsina since December 16 and has held series of meetings with stakeholders at his residence.

Vanguard further gathered from the embattled acting chairman that the Shema’s PDP faction boycotted the rally due to Lado’s blatant disrespect for the Katsina former Governor.

Uli said: “we all boycotted the rally because Lado and his supporters have disrespected the leader of the party, Ibrahim Shehu Shema.”

Not withstanding, Uli assured that the Shema’s camp is fully in support of Atiku and will vote for him in the 2023 presidential election.

Shema’s faction of the Katsina PDP has been at loggerhead for sometime now and if not resolved it may scuttle the party’s chances in Katsina come 2023 election.