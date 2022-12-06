A political pressure group in Delta State, Team Shedrack Agediga has embarked on a riverine and non-riverine communities sensitization tour to rally support for the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governorship Candidate in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, running mate Sir Monday Onyeme and other PDP candidates.

According to the Director General of the group Amb Shedrack Agediga , the sensitization is aimed at harvesting more support for PDP candidates across the country as a result of their antecedents .

“ Ahead of his 2023 general, we at Team Shedrack Agediga have started mobilizing support for PDP candidates started from the Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, Governorship Candidate in Delta Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and other PDP candidates across Delta State.

“This is as a result of our love for a better Nigeria.We found out that those who have the capacity of bringing the needed developments to our state and country are Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Sheriff Oborevwori and other PDP candidates and this is why we are out fully to sensitized our people on the need to support the PDP considering the suffering caused by the All Progressive Congress APC.

“The fact is that no other party has credible people to lead this country than PDP.

“Our people at the grassroots need to be aware of the people capable of bringing the needed positive change to our state and country so as to avoid supporting those that we will bring us more pains.

“PDP candidates are committed to fix Nigeria than other candidates looking at their experiences, capacities and antecedents.

“This sensitization is already hitting all communities in Delta State and we must understand that Nigeria belongs to us all and in together we can elect good leaders that will be of great benefit to us as people.” he said.