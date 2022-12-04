Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has, again, shunned the Arise presidential debate with the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar; Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP, and Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in attendance.

As the third series of the debate began on Sunday, Kwakwanso has accused most of the state governors of stiffling the allocation to the local governments, saying that it was not acceptable.

The NNPP presidential candidate has promised to concentrate on education if elected as the President of the country as part of moves to address the problem of poverty in the country.

He also assured that he would solve the problem of insecurity in the country.

Details later…