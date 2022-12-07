Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has reacted to the detention of his colleague D’banj by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

D’banj was detained by the ICPC operatives on Tuesday, December 6 at the agency’s headquarters where he is being interrogated on allegations of fraud.

The 42-year-old is being accused of fraudulently diverting hundreds of naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power project.

Why we detained D’banj – ICPC

Taking to Instagram in the comment section of media personality Daddy Freeze’s Instagram, Seun Kuti stated that the Nigerian entertainment industry is a scam for money laundering.

He wrote: “We have always said there is no way they are doing anything as politicians without the active connivance of the leading blacks! So na today we know say Nigerian entertainment na scam for money laundering?”