….As PDP Lagos mourns

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, as painful, shocking and a big loss to Lagos State and Nigeria.

He described the late Seriki as a businessman, politician, and public administrator, whose contributions remain indelible in the hearts of residents of Lagos State and Nigerian citizens as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Thursday, said the death of Seriki came at a time when his wealth of experience is mostly needed in the country.

Seriki, a former Minister of State for Defence and Minister of State for the Interior, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, at 63 years old.

He was also a former Supervising Minister for Mines and Steel Development between October and December 2008 and Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources from 2007 to 2008.

Sanwo-Olu, sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats, and Nigerians in the Diaspora over the demise of the ambassador.

The Governor added that the deceased’s contribution to the growth and development of the country during his tenure as minister in different capacities and now Nigerian Ambassador to Spain would continue to be a reference point in the nation’s developmental trajectory.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and political associates of the late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki.

“The death of Chief Demola is a big loss to Lagos State and Nigeria, especially the diplomatic community. He made a lot of positive impact and contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Nigeria as a notable politician, minister and ambassador. He particularly made significant impact in Lagos politics as a member of the ruling party.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, political associates, and the people of Lagos Island, our dear State, and the country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also, in a message, Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, through the Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, condoled with the family of the deceased.

According to PDP, “With deep sense of loss and total submission to the will of God for an impactful life, The leadership of The Lagos State PDP wishes to condole with the family of Chief Ademola Razaq Seriki a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a serving Nigeria Ambassador to Republic of Spain.

“We commiserate with the family, friends and associates and pray God gives them the fortitude to bear his passing.

“It is our assurance that his legacies will remain as evidence of a life well spent.”