The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the former Nigeria’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Ademola Rasaq Seriki was a consummate politician.

Atiku who disclosed this in a condolence message on Twitter, noted that the late envoy served the country meritoriously.

His words: “On behalf of my family and team, I express my deepest condolences over the loss of Nigeria’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, His Excellency Ademola Rasaq Seriki. Amb. Seriki was a patriot who served the country meritoriously in different capacities.

“He was a consummate politician whose genteel mannerism bore a distinctive trademark in all assignments he undertook. May his sins be forgiven, and may Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

