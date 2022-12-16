Ishola Balogun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has condoled with the family of the late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Chief Ademola Rasaq Seriki, who died on Thursday.

She also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagosians over the demise of the former minister.

Adebule described Seriki’s death as shocking and unfortunate and that it occurred at a time his contribution to nation building is needed most.

The former Deputy Governor of Lagos State said “the late Seriki was an astute politician and a committed party chieftain who will be missed especially by members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC)”.

“I pray Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” she said.