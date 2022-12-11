By David Odama

LAFIA – Operatives of the Nigeria Police attached to Obi Division, Nasarawa state have arrested a 75 years old man, one Isa Nana Okpoku at Daddare Development Area, Obi LGA for raping his 4yrs old niece.

Okpoku was said to have been arrested following a report lodged at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Obi on Saturday, December 10th at about 0800hrs.

Preliminary investigation according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the police Command, DSP Ramham Nansel in Lafia revealed that the suspect took advantage of his niece residing in the same house, lured the victim into his room and willfully had unlawful carnal knowledge with the baby.

The victim according to the statement was however, rushed to the hospital for medical examination where the doctor confirmed the hymen broken.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed Baba has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the dastardly act in which upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.